Wed, 29 March 2017 at 10:38 am

Drew Barrymore's 'Santa Clarita Diet' Renewed for Second Season

Drew Barrymore's 'Santa Clarita Diet' Renewed for Second Season

Santa Clarita Diet will get a second season on Netflix!

Netflix announced the news that the show will return for a second season in 2018 with a teaser. Watch it below!

Santa Clarita Diet follows Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore), who are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.


Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
