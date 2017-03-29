Emma Thompson Gets Real About Anorexia & Weight Issues in Hollywood

Emma Thompson is speaking out about the demands in Hollywood for actresses and actors to be very thin.

“There was a wonderful actress in a film I did called Brideshead Revisited,” she said. “The producer said to her, ‘Will you lose some weight?’ And I said to them, ‘If you speak to her about this again on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that’….It’s evil what’s happening there, and it’s getting worse,” Emma said on the TV program Skavlan (via Us Weekly).

“The anorexia, there’s so many kids, girls and boys now, and actresses who are very, very thin into their 30s, who simply don’t eat. They don’t eat! Sometimes there are just some subjects that you absolutely have to make noise about because it’s so tedious and it’s gone on and on,” she added.