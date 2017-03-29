'Frozen's Original Ending Has Been Revealed!

The original plot and ending to Frozen were completely different than the movie everyone has come to know and love!

Producer Peter Del Vecho just revealed that in the film’s early story line, Anna and Elsa weren’t sisters and Elsa was a pure villan!

“We started out with an evil female villain and an innocent female heroine and the ending involved a big epic battle with snow monsters that Elsa had created as her army,” Peter explained to EW.

He added that most early versions of the film began with “a ruler with a frozen heart [who] will bring destruction to the kingdom of Arendelle,” but the evil character isn’t who you’d expect!

Peter explained that in the final scene during Elsa’s snow monster battle, Prince Hans triggers a massive avalanche to stop her, not caring that it also puts Anna and all of Arendelle in jeopardy.

Anna realizes Elsa is their only hope and convinces her to use her powers to save the kingdom. The twist is that the prophecy from the beginning is actually not about Elsa, but about Hans!

What a different movie that would have been!