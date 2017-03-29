Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 12:42 pm

George Michael Laid to Rest in 'Small, Private Ceremony' (Statement)

George Michael Laid to Rest in 'Small, Private Ceremony' (Statement)

Singer George Michael was laid to rest on Wednesday (March 29), three months after his tragic death.

“We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend,” a rep told People. “George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released.”

The burial comes a few weeks after George‘s final cause of death was released.

Our continued thoughts are with George‘s loved ones.
