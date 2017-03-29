Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Bring Their Romance to Buenos Aires - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Bring Their Romance to Buenos Aires - See the Pics!

Cara Delevingne Is Shaving Her Head Soon - Here's Why!

Cara Delevingne Is Shaving Her Head Soon - Here's Why!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist &amp; Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 3:13 am

Hailey Baldwin, Lucky Blue Smith, & Rowan Blanchard Step Out for H&M Conscious Dinner

Hailey Baldwin, Lucky Blue Smith, & Rowan Blanchard Step Out for H&M Conscious Dinner

Hailey Baldwin looks cool as she hits the red carpet for the H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner on Tuesday night (March 28) at the Smog Shoppe venue in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old model was joined at the event by actresses Rowan Blanchard, Kiersey Clemons, and Ahna O’Reilly.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Also spotted arriving at the event was model Lucky Blue Smith – who hit the red carpet with his pregnant girlfriend Stormi Bree and his sisters Daisy Clementine and Pyper America Smith.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 01
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 02
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 03
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 04
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 05
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 06
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 07
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 08
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 09
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 10
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 11
hailey lucky rowan step out for hm dinner 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ahna O'Reilly, Daisy Clementine Smith, Hailey Baldwin, Kiersey Clemons, Lucky Blue Smith, Pregnant Celebrities, Pyper America Smith, Rowan Blanchard, Stormi Bree

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here