Hailey Baldwin, Lucky Blue Smith, & Rowan Blanchard Step Out for H&M Conscious Dinner

Hailey Baldwin looks cool as she hits the red carpet for the H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner on Tuesday night (March 28) at the Smog Shoppe venue in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old model was joined at the event by actresses Rowan Blanchard, Kiersey Clemons, and Ahna O’Reilly.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Also spotted arriving at the event was model Lucky Blue Smith – who hit the red carpet with his pregnant girlfriend Stormi Bree and his sisters Daisy Clementine and Pyper America Smith.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…