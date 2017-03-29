Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 12:43 pm

Hillary Clinton Takes Shots At President Trump's Administration At Professional Business Women Speech - Watch!

Hillary Clinton Takes Shots At President Trump's Administration At Professional Business Women Speech - Watch!

Hillary Clinton took a speech opportunity to aim some words at President Donald Trump‘s administration and at the conservative news media in front of a large crowd of women on Tuesday (March 28)!

While speaking at the 2017 Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco, the former Secretary of State took the stage as the closing keynote speaker to raise awareness on issues surrounding gender inequality.

“Just look at all that’s happened in the last few days to women who were simply doing their jobs. April Ryan, a respected journalist with unrivaled integrity, was doing her job just this afternoon in the White House press room when she was patronized and cut off trying to ask a question,” Hillary expressed, referring to an exchange between Ryan and the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, on Tuesday morning.

“One of your own, California congresswoman Maxine Waters, was taunted with a racist joke about her hair,” Hillary continued, referring to comments by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly‘s on a Fox News program.

Hillary also took advantage to speak on the recent failure of the GOP’s plan to repeal Obamacare. “When Congress and the administration tried to jam through a bill that would’ve kicked 24 million off their health insurance … they were met with a wave of resistance,” Hilary declared . “And when this disastrous bill failed, it was a victory for all Americans.”

Watch the full speech below…


Hillary Clinton Speaks at Professional Business Women of California Conference
Credit: Justin Sullivan; Photos: Getty
Hillary Clinton

