Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:30 am

Is This Richard Simmons? Fans Think He Resurfaced in New Video

  • This may be the first sighting of Richard Simmons in years – TMZ
  • Zac Efron debuted new Baywatch footage – Just Jared Jr
  • Liam Payne is not fighting with Cheryl Cole over baby names – Gossip Cop
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad – Lainey Gossip
  • Why did Michelle Pfeiffer return to Hollywood? – TooFab
  • Check out Halsey‘s new hair – MTV
  • This is the Internet’s favorite GIF right now – Popsugar
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure93.com Tom King

