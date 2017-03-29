Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:30 am
Is This Richard Simmons? Fans Think He Resurfaced in New Video
- This may be the first sighting of Richard Simmons in years – TMZ
- Zac Efron debuted new Baywatch footage – Just Jared Jr
- Liam Payne is not fighting with Cheryl Cole over baby names – Gossip Cop
- Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad – Lainey Gossip
- Why did Michelle Pfeiffer return to Hollywood? – TooFab
- Check out Halsey‘s new hair – MTV
- This is the Internet’s favorite GIF right now – Popsugar
