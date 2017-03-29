'It' Movie Trailer Will Give You Clown Nightmares - Watch Now
The trailer for It, the remake of the scary Stephen King book and movie, has debuted and it’s not to be watched if you have a fear of clowns!
Bill Skarsgard stars as the terrifying clown named Pennywise who tortures the children in a small town in Maine.
The poster for the movie debuted yesterday – see it in the gallery below.
It will hit theaters on September 8, 2017.
Watch the first trailer for the scary film below…
What are you afraid of? #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/JO8XG8vGB1
— IT Movie (@ITMovieOfficial) March 29, 2017