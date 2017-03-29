Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 10:53 pm

Jared Leto Looks Scruffy While Promoting 'Blade Runner 2049' at CinemaCon 2017

Jared Leto Looks Scruffy While Promoting 'Blade Runner 2049' at CinemaCon 2017

Jared Leto hits the stage during CinemaCon 2017 on Wednesday (March 29) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 45-year-old actor and musician rocked a full beard as he was joined at the event by his co-star Ana de Armas as they promoted their upcoming film Blade Runner 2049.

Earlier this week, Jared and Ana‘s co-star Ryan Gosling also attended CinemaCon, where he psyched up the crowd before debuting new footage from the film.


Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit theaters on October 6.

10+ pictures inside of Jared Leto and Ana de Armas attending CinemaCon
