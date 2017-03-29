Jennifer Garner is All Smiles While Grabbing Coffee
Jennifer Garner has her hands full of drinks as she makes her way out of Caffee Luxxe on Monday morning (March 27) in Brentwood, Calif.
The 44-year-old actress went business casual as she and her five-year-old son Samuel (not pictured) stepped out for a mommy-son breakfast date.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner
Over the weekend, Jennifer and Ben Affleck were all smiles as they enjoyed a family outing with there three kids.
Jennifer was in Georgia this past week filming her new movie Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda with Josh Duhamel.