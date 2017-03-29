Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 2:25 pm

John Legend Surprises Commuters with Free Concert in London Train Station!

John Legend gave a surprise concert for commuters at St Pancras International train station!

The 38-year-old entertainer gave the impromptu performance on the Sir Elton John Piano as he stepped off the Eurostar train on Wednesday (March 29) in London, England.

John performed his 2004 hit “Ordinary People” and his 2013 his “All of Me” and his latest hit “Surefire” for the onlookers who gathered to watch.

The entire performance was live streamed for fans, and you can watch it below!
