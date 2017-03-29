Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 9:35 am

Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Gets Great Reviews at CinemaCon!

Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Gets Great Reviews at CinemaCon!

Johnny Depp leaves Gjelina solo after a night out on Tuesday evening (March 28) in Venice, Calif.

The 53-year-old actor was seen at the hot spot, which was where Lady Gaga was holding her 31st birthday party! Elton John was also seen leaving as well. Check out all the pictures below!

Johnny‘s new film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell, the fifth movie in the series, was screened at CinemaCon, and it is receiving rave reviews.

Click inside to see what some critics are saying…
Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet
Posted to: Elton John, Johnny Depp

  • Judy Latty

    Love Capt Jack Sparrow, youve heard of him?? Lol

  • Strats

    Look at Johnny and tell me he isn’t a drug addict, such a sunken face! He’s 53 not 73!

  • Lattete

    His mother died and everyone around him was stealing from him, backstabbing him, and making false accusations for self-gain. Be a tiny bit respectful will you?? And hope you never have to go thru anything similar yourself.

  • Willy Billy

    Why don’t you take a hard look at yourself in the mirror first.

