Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Gets Great Reviews at CinemaCon!

Johnny Depp leaves Gjelina solo after a night out on Tuesday evening (March 28) in Venice, Calif.

The 53-year-old actor was seen at the hot spot, which was where Lady Gaga was holding her 31st birthday party! Elton John was also seen leaving as well. Check out all the pictures below!

Johnny‘s new film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell, the fifth movie in the series, was screened at CinemaCon, and it is receiving rave reviews.

Click inside to see what some critics are saying…