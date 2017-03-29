Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Gets Great Reviews at CinemaCon!
Johnny Depp leaves Gjelina solo after a night out on Tuesday evening (March 28) in Venice, Calif.
The 53-year-old actor was seen at the hot spot, which was where Lady Gaga was holding her 31st birthday party! Elton John was also seen leaving as well. Check out all the pictures below!
Johnny‘s new film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell, the fifth movie in the series, was screened at CinemaCon, and it is receiving rave reviews.
Click inside to see what some critics are saying…
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is a pleasant surprise. Continues the legacy, focuses on the characters and the world.
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 29, 2017
Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Takes has most heart since first movie. (1) #CinemaCon2017
— Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) March 29, 2017
The new Pirates of the Caribbean is a big step up from the lifeless 4. Back to the fun myth building, still miss Verbinski's imprint.
— Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 29, 2017
Fans of #PiratesoftheCaribbean will not be disappointed. Pirates 5 is a very fun, action packed adventure w subtle nods to the ride itself.
— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) March 29, 2017
👍 for #PiratesoftheCaribbean. You don't think you need more Jack Sparrow and then you realize you needed more Jack Sparrow#CinemaCon
— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 29, 2017