Justin Bieber's New Tattoo is Fierce & Fits Perfectly With the Crown On His Chest

There is no end in sight to Justin Bieber‘s tattoo obsession!

Last week, he introduced the world to his new bear and eagle tattoos. Today, he added another fierce creature from the animal kingdom… a lion.

Justin Instagrammed a selfie today from his bed. The new ink is definitely stealing the show. He now has a large lion head on his left pec, directly below his crown tattoo (so the lion is now balancing the crown on its head).

The tattoo was done by tattoo artist Bang Bang, a celebrity favorite, who also Instagrammed the new ink with the caption: “Lion heart.”

Justin now has a lion, an eagle and a bear tattoo. We’re thinking he is getting in touch with his inner spirit animals!

Also checkout the photo gallery to see Justin get hot and take off his shirt on the beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, exposing his ripped pecs and more of his new tattoos.

Click inside to see the new ink close up:



