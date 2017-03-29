Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Justin Hartley Says Jack's Death on 'This Is Us' is Going to Be Worth the Wait!

Justin Hartley puts his buff arms on full display as he makes his way through LAX Airport on Monday (March 27) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor was joined by fiancee Chrishell Stause as they made their arrived back in town after a flight.

The season one finale of This Is Us left viewers on the edge of the seat wondering how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) might have died, with one theory being that he dies in a drunk driving car accident.

Justin shared at LAX that viewers should keep an open mind because everything is still in play when it comes to how Jack will die.

We’ll just have to wait to see what happens on This Is Us next when it returns in the fall!
