Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 10:07 pm

Justin Theroux Has Rumored 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Cameo

Justin Theroux Has Rumored 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Cameo

Justin Theroux may be making an appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

The 45-year-old actor is rumored to play “an expert slicer” who has at least one “pivotal moment” in the upcoming eight Star Wars film, according to Making Star Wars.

The rumors have yet to be confirmed.

Pictured: Justin and co-star Dave Franco hit up 2017 CinemaCon to promote their film The LEGO NINJAGO Movie at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: 2017 CinemaCon, Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Star Wars

