Katie Holmes 'Draws So Much Inspiration' From Jackie Kennedy

Katie Holmes stopped by Good Morning America to discuss her new mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot!

The 38-year-old actress stopped by the morning show on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City and was seen in a different outfit leaving the show later in the day.

“I draw so much inspiration from [Jackie Kennedy],” Katie said during her interview. “How she influenced style, how she influenced bringing so much to the White House when she was there. So many artists were supported by her and definitely with everything she went through, she was so focused on keeping her children safe, protected and loved and really fulfilling their own dreams and she had such an elegance.”