Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 7:26 pm

Katie Holmes Says Suri Was Hurt By Hillary Clinton's Loss

Katie Holmes Says Suri Was Hurt By Hillary Clinton's Loss

Katie Holmes was disappointed with the 2016 Election results, as was her daughter Suri, 10.

The 38-year-old actress was pulling for Hillary Clinton to win.

“I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it was such a – it just hurt so badly when she didn’t. And I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, ‘Oh we have a lot…a long way to go as women,’” Katie said on SiriusXM’s The Jenna Bush Hager Show (via Us Weekly). “We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people.”

Pictured: Katie rocks denim while leaving her hotel on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes talks suri hillary clinton 01
katie holmes talks suri hillary clinton 02
katie holmes talks suri hillary clinton 03
katie holmes talks suri hillary clinton 04
katie holmes talks suri hillary clinton 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Hillary Clinton, Katie Holmes, Politics, Suri Cruise

