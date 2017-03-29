Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:41 pm

Khloe Kardashian Casually Stalks Ashley Graham's Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Casually Stalks Ashley Graham's Instagram

Ashley Graham has a fan in Khloe Kardashian.

The 29-year-old model was recently praised by the reality star on social media after low-key stalking her on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

“I’m casually stalking @theashleygraham page- I come across this Boomarang of her in a pair of my Good American jeans!” Khloe tweeted, which you can see below.

Pictured: Ashley is fresh-faced and gorgeous while walking through LAX Airport on Tuesday (March 28) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley graham lax airport 01
ashley graham lax airport 02
ashley graham lax airport 03
ashley graham lax airport 04
ashley graham lax airport 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Ashley Graham

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here