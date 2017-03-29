Khloe Kardashian Casually Stalks Ashley Graham's Instagram

Ashley Graham has a fan in Khloe Kardashian.

The 29-year-old model was recently praised by the reality star on social media after low-key stalking her on Instagram.

“I’m casually stalking @theashleygraham page- I come across this Boomarang of her in a pair of my Good American jeans!” Khloe tweeted, which you can see below.

Pictured: Ashley is fresh-faced and gorgeous while walking through LAX Airport on Tuesday (March 28) in Los Angeles.