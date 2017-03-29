Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Have Some Fun on Snapchat!

Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 1:38 am

Khloe Kardashian stylishly runs some errands around town on Tuesday afternoon (March 28) in West Lake, Calif.

Later that day, the 32-year-old TV personality’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian was spotted looking sexy in a black bodysuit and jeans as she was spotted leaving a studio.

While Khloe and Kourtney were getting their morning glam done, the sisters took to Snapchat to share some of the fun they were having.

Check out the snap below of Kourtney singing!
