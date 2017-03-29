Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 6:56 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Tries to Attend Church Every Week

Kourtney Kardashian Tries to Attend Church Every Week

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her spiritual side.

The 37-year-old reality star reveals that she still tries to attend church as often as she can.

“Growing up, we went to church as a family most Sundays. I still try to make it a priority to go once a week,” Kourtney wrote on her app. “There was a big period in my life—like when I was away at college and a long while after—that I never went to church. I believe that everyone can have their own relationship with God, despite how you show it.”

She added, “Reintroducing church into my life has helped me to feel more connected to God and to take time to reflect about whatever is going on in my life. I always feel better afterward.”

Pictured: Kourtney visits a studio on Wednesday (March 29) in Calabasas, Calif.
