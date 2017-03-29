Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:59 am

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Still Together, Split Rumors Untrue

Rumors surfaced this week that Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble had called quits on their relationship after dating for two and a half years.

Now, TMZ is reporting that those rumors are “100% not true,” a source has said. Apparently, there was not even a fight or anything to start the rumor.

Kris, 61, and Corey, 36, have been publicly dating since November of 2014 after her divorce.

See photos of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble together below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner

