Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Still Together, Split Rumors Untrue

Rumors surfaced this week that Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble had called quits on their relationship after dating for two and a half years.

Now, TMZ is reporting that those rumors are “100% not true,” a source has said. Apparently, there was not even a fight or anything to start the rumor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kris Jenner

Kris, 61, and Corey, 36, have been publicly dating since November of 2014 after her divorce.

See photos of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble together below…