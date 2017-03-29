Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:36 am

Kristen Bell & James Corden Perform An Aerial Duet Of 'Up Where We Belong' - Watch Here!

Kristen Bell and James Corden opened last night’s (March 28) episode of The Late Late Show with a special performance – but unfortunately, it didn’t go exactly as planned.

The 36-year-old CHIP actress and host James, 38, duet of the Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes‘ 1990 classic “Up Where We Belong” began perfectly fine until Kristen was lifted sky-high, while James remained grounded.

“We’re supposed to be even! Honestly, we’re supposed to be even,” Kristen yelled. “Can you make us equal?” Yeah, that didn’t happen, the duo only continued be lifted up and down until they basically gave up.

Kristen also sat down on the couch and joined fellow guest Cheryl Hines.


‘Up Where We Belong’ – Aerial Duet w/ Kristen Bell

Click inside to watch the rest of Kirsten Bell’s appearance on The Late Late Show…


Kristen Bell Explains How to React to Getting Punched
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
