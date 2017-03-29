Lady Gaga Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Christian Carino

Lady Gaga spent her birthday with her beau Christian Carino!

The superstar turned 31 years old on Tuesday (March 28), and she celebrated at Gjelina with some good pals. Gaga and Christian were seen holding hands while walking into the hot spot in Venice, Calif.

That same day, Gaga took to Instagram to thank her fans for the last 10 years of performing.

“I don’t know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday. Today I have focused on smiling about all that I’m grateful for and reflecting on the last ten years of music and performances we have shared together. Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality. Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it’s in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don’t be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I ❤You,” she wrote on Instagram.