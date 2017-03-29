Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 6:32 pm

Lamar Odom Says He & Khloe Kardashian Were Not Romantic Following His Hospitalization

Lamar Odom Says He & Khloe Kardashian Were Not Romantic Following His Hospitalization

Lamar Odom has revealed more details about his relationship with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian following his near-death experience back in 2015.

The 37-year-old former NBA star recalls how she was there for him when he woke up in the hospital.

“It was definitely a moment of relief,” Lamar told Us Weekly. “I didn’t even know what had just happened. I mean, I’m a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can’t walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw. She said, ‘Hi, Mookah.’ ‘Mookah’ is a name my mother used to call me. She said it to let me know I wasn’t dead. She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever? It was scary shit. Faith got me through.”

As for their relationship, Lamar said, “Honestly, at that time I was just blessed to be around her. I wasn’t making any more out of it than that. We haven’t been intimate in years.”

Pictured below: Khloe stops by a studio on Wednesday (March 29) in Calabasas, Calif.
Photos: Getty, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom

