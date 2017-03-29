Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:59 am

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'Lust For Life' With Video Trailer - Watch Here!

Lana Del Rey has officially announced that her forthcoming fifth studio album is titled, Lust for Life!

The 31-year-old singer made the announcement via a brand new black-and-white album trailer for the upcoming record, which is set to feature lead single, “Love“!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

“Even though these times can feel a little bit crazy, they’re not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another before,” Lana says in the clip. “Amidst all the uncertainty, and as we transition out of one era into another one, there’s no place I’d rather be than smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird making this record for you. Because you and the music and this place are my ‘Love’ and my ‘Life’, my ‘Lust For Life’.”

Watch the trailer below…


Lana Del Rey – ‘Lust For Life’ Album Trailer
