Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 5:06 pm

Malia Obama Grabs Lunch With a Pal During Internship Break

Malia Obama Grabs Lunch With a Pal During Internship Break

Malia Obama was all smiles at her internship today!

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama flashed a smile as she headed into the Harvey Weinstein offices on Wednesday morning (March 29) in New York City.

Later in the day, Malia, who looked cute in vintage jeans and a simple top, stepped out of the office to grab lunch.

On her way back to the office, Malia was spotted chatting with a friend and sharing a laugh before getting back to work!

It looks like Malia is having a great day at the office!
Just Jared on Facebook
malia obama grabs lunch with a friend 01
malia obama grabs lunch with a friend 02
malia obama grabs lunch with a friend 03
malia obama grabs lunch with a friend 04
malia obama grabs lunch with a friend 05
malia obama grabs lunch with a friend 06
malia obama grabs lunch with a friend 07

Photos: Instar
Posted to: Malia Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here