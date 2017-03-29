Mark Wahlberg & Peter Berg Announce Plans To Make 'Mile 22' An Action Franchise!

After working together on Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg have decided to join forces once again!

While making an appearance at 2017 CinemaCon‘s The State of The Industry: Past, Present and Future’ Presentation on Tuesday (March 28) in Las Vegas, the 45-year-old actor and Peter announced that they’re moving forward with their next project Mile 22 as an action franchise at STX Entertainment.

“It’s an intelligent, adult action film,” Mark expressed (via Variety), adding that he and Peter want to make the first film as the start of a trilogy. “I still don’t feel like I have the movie, the role, that defines me.”

That same day, Mark joined his co-stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner, Jerrod Carmichael and director Michael Bay at their panel for Transformers: The Last Knight.

Also pictured: Mark hosting the grand opening celebration of his family’s restaurant Wahlburgers held at Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s Las Vegas on Tuesday (March 28).