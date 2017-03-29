Matt Damon Jokes that George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 8:25 pm

Matt Damon is giving his two cents about how George Clooney will be as a dad!

While promoting their upcoming film Suburbicon at CinemaCon, Matt joked about how George is going to handle fatherhood once his wife Amal Clooney gives birth to their twins.

“He’s going to get prepared,” Matt said. “He better figure it out, because they’re on the way. But he’ll be great. He’ll be a mess, but Amal will take care of everything.”

George directed the upcoming crime comedy that stars Matt and Julianne Moore, and Matt raved about getting the chance to work with his close pal again.

“He’s just a great, great director,” Matt said. “He makes it a lot of fun, so hopefully he’ll have another gig for me.”

Matt also shared that longtime friend Ben Affleck is doing “fantastic” after recently completing a stint at rehab.

“He’s with the kids now, couldn’t be happier,” Matt shared. “Jennifer (Garner)‘s working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he’s Mr. Mom-ing it right now. And that’s what he wants to be doing.”

  • Mrs. Freeze

    George will be a great dad.

