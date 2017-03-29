Michelle Kwan's Husband Clay Pell Files for Divorce

Michelle Kwan and her husband Clay Pell have decided to end their marriage.

The 35-year-old former military officer filed for divorce from the Olympic-winning ice skater on Monday (March 27) after being married for four years, E! News reports.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Clay said in a statement. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”



Michelle and Clay married back in 2013 and do not have any children together.