Wed, 29 March 2017 at 7:34 pm

Michelle Kwan's Husband Clay Pell Files for Divorce

Michelle Kwan's Husband Clay Pell Files for Divorce

Michelle Kwan and her husband Clay Pell have decided to end their marriage.

The 35-year-old former military officer filed for divorce from the Olympic-winning ice skater on Monday (March 27) after being married for four years, E! News reports.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Clay said in a statement. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”

Michelle and Clay married back in 2013 and do not have any children together.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Clay Pell, Divorce, Michelle Kwan, Split

