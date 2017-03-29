Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 4:18 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Make it a Date Night in Malibu

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Make it a Date Night in Malibu

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a date night after recently sparking marriage rumors!

The couple were spotted as they headed out of Nobu restaurant on Tuesday night (March 28) in Malibu, Calif.

Miley and Liam have been laying low as of late after Miley‘s dad Billy Ray ignited rumors the couple got married when he shared a photo of her in a white dress.

The duo have been laying so low that neither of them have posted on social media in over three weeks!

We’re glad to see the couple out and about having a nice time together, despite their Instagram absence.
