Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:42 am

'Mindy Project' to End After Season Six

The Mindy Project is coming to a close – the show has been renewed for one final season.

“We’re really excited about this last season,” creator and star Mindy Kaling told EW. “I think the timing is exactly right. What’s weird is, Mindy is married at the end of the season 5 finale, but she has never been married in the series, so that’s incredibly fun for a character who’s been obsessed with [marriage] and has come close many times, and seeing her disavow it for a while after her disastrous breakup with who she thought was her soulmate. And now she’s married! The final season is the final time—it’s the best time—to confront what that reality is for her. And really, we’ve put her through the ringer. It’s hard. I’m a romantic at heart. I believe that marriage is like, a sacred relationship, and I really like it, but I’m also single myself, so I see every side of it. It’s going to be really fun to explore.”

No word just yet on how many episodes the final season will contain. The final season is expected to air in the fall on Hulu.
