Wed, 29 March 2017 at 7:00 pm

Nick Jonas Has Talked to Jennifer Lopez About 'Bye Bye Birdie'

Nick Jonas might be headed to the small screen in NBC’s live musical adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez, who is confirmed to play secretary Rosie Alvarez, explained that Nick would be her dream casting for Conrad Birdie.

It turns out that Jennifer has even reached out to Nick about the role!

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. I love Jen, but we’ll see. I’m not sure. It could happen,” he told E! News.

We sure hope it does happen!

Pictured inside: Nick grabbing a coffee with a friend on Tuesday (March 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

