Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:02 am

Nicki Minaj & Gucci Mane Debut 'Make Love' Music Video - Watch!

Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj have just dropped the steamy music video for their fierce collaboration, “Make Love“!

In the clip, Nicki straddles and rides an inflatable unicorn in a hot bikini during her verse, while Gucci hits keeps it chill surrounded by gorgeous models and expensive rides.

Nicki‘s verse has been said to be directed at her rival, Remy Ma.

In case you missed it, check out Nicki‘s brand new song “Light My Body Up” with David Guetta and Lil Wayne here!


Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj – ‘Make Love’ [Official Music Video]
