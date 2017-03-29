Nicki Minaj & Gucci Mane Debut 'Make Love' Music Video - Watch!

Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj have just dropped the steamy music video for their fierce collaboration, “Make Love“!

In the clip, Nicki straddles and rides an inflatable unicorn in a hot bikini during her verse, while Gucci hits keeps it chill surrounded by gorgeous models and expensive rides.

Nicki‘s verse has been said to be directed at her rival, Remy Ma.

Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj – ‘Make Love’ [Official Music Video]