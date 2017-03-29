Prince William Honors Slain London Police Officer

Prince William laid down a wreath for the late hero policeman Keith Palmer who sadly died during the recent terror attack in London.

The 34-year-old royal was at the the National Police Memorial following the official opening of a new Remembrance Centre at The National Memorial Arboretum on Wednesday (March 29) in Stafford, England.

“For PC Keith Palmer and all those who have served our community so valiantly; your legacy is our way of life. William,” the wreath read (via BBC).

