Cara Delevingne Is Shaving Her Head Soon - Here's Why!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 12:17 am

Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, & Bob Odenkirk Attend the Season 3 Premiere of 'Better Call Saul'

Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, & Bob Odenkirk Attend the Season 3 Premiere of 'Better Call Saul'

Co-stars Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, and Bob Odenkirk pose together as they arrive at the premiere party for season three of Better Call Saul on Tuesday night (March 28) at ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City, Calif.

The co-stars were joined at the premiere by actors Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Sarah Minnich, and Brandon K. Hampton along with executive producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

In case you missed it, Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito will be making an appearance in the upcoming season!

The third season of the hit Breaking Bad spin-off series will be premiering on April 10.

