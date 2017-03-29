Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 1:38 pm

Riz Ahmed Takes The Lead In 'City of Tiny Lights' - Watch Trailer!

Riz Ahmed Takes The Lead In 'City of Tiny Lights' - Watch Trailer!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed takes the lead in his brand new film, City of Tiny Lights!

The flick follows Tommy Akhtar (Ahmed), cricket fan, devoted son to an ailing father and deadbeat private eye. He’s got an office above a cab firm, a taste for cigarettes and bourbon, and a finely tuned moral compass that he keeps hidden behind a sharp cynicism. When Tommy walks into his office one morning to find high-class prostitute Melody (Billie Piper) seeking his help, he’s launched into a story that plays as an utterly original modern noir.

“Proud to announce #CityOfTinyLights will be in cinemas April 7th,” Riz captioned with his Instagram post. “A noir thriller representing the London I see every day but rarely on screen.”

Pictured: Riz all suited up joining co-star Billie at their City of Tiny Lights photo call held at the BFI Southbank on Tuesday (March 28) in London, England.


‘City Of Tiny Lights’ – Official Trailer
Credit: Ian West; Photos: Ian West / PA Images/ INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Billie Piper, Riz Ahmed

