Wed, 29 March 2017 at 10:24 pm

Rosario Dawson & Katherine Heigl Bring Their New Film 'Unforgettable' to 2017 CinemaCon!

Rosario Dawson & Katherine Heigl Bring Their New Film 'Unforgettable' to 2017 CinemaCon!

Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl buddy up as they arrive together at 2017 CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

The actress stepped out to premiere their upcoming thriller Unforgettable at the event.

Unforgettable is set to hit theaters on April 21.

Watch the trailer from the film below!


Unforgettable Trailer

FYI: Katherine is wearing top, pants, and bag by Chloe along with Randall Scott earrings, and Graziela rings.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson

