Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 10:19 pm

Sarah Hyland's Proposal on 'Modern Family' Has Fans Going Nuts

Sarah Hyland's Proposal on 'Modern Family' Has Fans Going Nuts

SPOILER ALERT… IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED ON TONIGHT’S MODERN FAMILY, GO NO FURTHER

We don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Sarah Hyland‘s lovably clueless character, Haley Dunphy, got proposed to tonight on Modern Family.

And the internet is going wild. Not just because of how she answered, but what happened next.

Haley has been dating Nathan Fillion‘s character, Rainer Shine, the weatherman.

Tonight, Rainier was ready to take their relationship to the next level, so naturally he popped the question!

And then this happened…

Click inside to see her answer and why fans are going nuts about it…

Fans are happy with the proposal, but they think it’s with the wrong guy!

And they are also a little perplexed.

And mostly entertained.

Mostly they are happy that she not only said NO, but she dropped him!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Modern Family, Sarah Hyland

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here