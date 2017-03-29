Sarah Hyland's Proposal on 'Modern Family' Has Fans Going Nuts

SPOILER ALERT… IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED ON TONIGHT’S MODERN FAMILY, GO NO FURTHER

We don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Sarah Hyland‘s lovably clueless character, Haley Dunphy, got proposed to tonight on Modern Family.

And the internet is going wild. Not just because of how she answered, but what happened next.

Haley has been dating Nathan Fillion‘s character, Rainer Shine, the weatherman.

Tonight, Rainier was ready to take their relationship to the next level, so naturally he popped the question!

And then this happened…

Click inside to see her answer and why fans are going nuts about it…



Fans are happy with the proposal, but they think it’s with the wrong guy!

@ADAMDEVINE @Sarah_Hyland Haley gets asked to marry someone tonight who is NOT Andy? PLEASE SAY NO D: #ModernFamily — Miss Antlers (@MissAntlers) March 29, 2017

And they are also a little perplexed.

Holy crap, Castle is proposing to Haley Gwendolyn Dunfy! #modernfamily — nudememphis (@nudememphis) March 30, 2017

And mostly entertained.

#ModernFamily Expected Rainer & Haley's romance to implode but seeing @KristaAllenXO at the end was a nice surprise. — SA_NAB (@nburnett_SA) March 30, 2017

Mostly they are happy that she not only said NO, but she dropped him!

I'm okay with Haley Dunphy and Rainer breaking up.. I wasn't a huge fan of their relationship anyways kinda creeped me out tbh #ModernFamily — Jonathan Barsana (@jonbar123) March 30, 2017

I hope Haley and Rainer broke up, I want Andy back #ModernFamily — SamanthaHalverson21 (@Halverson21S) March 30, 2017