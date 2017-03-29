Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 10:34 am

Scarlett Johansson Is Taking Self-Defense Classes To Learn How To Kick Ass For Real!

Scarlett Johansson Is Taking Self-Defense Classes To Learn How To Kick Ass For Real!

From Avengers to Ghost in the Shell, it’s clear that Scarlett Johansson knows a thing or two about kicking ass on film – but what about in real life?

While making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Ghost in the Shell on Tuesday (March 28) in New York City, the 32-year-old actress confessed that she’s decided to take up self-defense classes to learn how to kick ass in real life.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

“I actually started recently taking self-defense classes because, actually, I was giving an interview and the interviewer asked me if I could beat him up in the interview,” Scarlett revealed to Seth. “It was such a weird interview and I was like, ‘right now?’. So yeah, I made a promise to myself that I should not just look like I know how to kick ass but actually be able to.”

Ghost in the Shell hits theaters on Friday, March 31!


Scarlett Johansson Is Learning to Kick Ass for Real

Click inside to watch the rest of Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on Late Night…


Scarlett Johansson Learns About Greenwich Village Sex Ghosts

Scarlett Johansson Does a Bad Bob Dylan Impression
Just Jared on Facebook
scarlett johansson is taking self defense classes to learn how to kick ass for real 01
scarlett johansson is taking self defense classes to learn how to kick ass for real 02

Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here