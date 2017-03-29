Scarlett Johansson Is Taking Self-Defense Classes To Learn How To Kick Ass For Real!

From Avengers to Ghost in the Shell, it’s clear that Scarlett Johansson knows a thing or two about kicking ass on film – but what about in real life?

While making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Ghost in the Shell on Tuesday (March 28) in New York City, the 32-year-old actress confessed that she’s decided to take up self-defense classes to learn how to kick ass in real life.

“I actually started recently taking self-defense classes because, actually, I was giving an interview and the interviewer asked me if I could beat him up in the interview,” Scarlett revealed to Seth. “It was such a weird interview and I was like, ‘right now?’. So yeah, I made a promise to myself that I should not just look like I know how to kick ass but actually be able to.”

Ghost in the Shell hits theaters on Friday, March 31!



