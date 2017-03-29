Scarlett Johansson & Michael Pitt Attend 'Ghost in the Shell' Premiere in NYC

Scarlett Johansson sparkles as she arrives at the premiere of her new film Ghost in the Shell on Wednesday night (March 29) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress showed off some leg in a high-slit, Balmain dress as she was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Pilou Asbaek, and director Rupert Sanders.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

Also spotted arriving in style for the premiere were Adrien Brody, Liberty Ross, Alex Lundqvist, Alysia Reiner, and Tony Danza.



Ghost in the Shell opens in theaters this Friday (March 31).

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…