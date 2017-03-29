Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 12:41 am

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can’t get enough of each other!

The 24-year-old actress and her 27-year-old boyfriend singer looked cute in matching all black outfits as they were left date night at the Boris Jazz Club on Tuesday night (March 28) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Earlier that day, Selena and The Weeknd were spotted doing some sightseeing around town as they held hands and took cute selfies together.

Selena recently flew down to Brazil to join The Weeknd on the South American leg of his Starboy Tour.

10+ pictures of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoying their romantic vacation…
Photos: AKM-GSI
