Survivor 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'? Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The fourth player was voted out during tonight’s (March 29) episode of Survivor: Game Changers season 34!

The Mana tribe won immunity despite a lot of tension with their tribe, particularly with Debbie, who felt disrespected by Brad.

Nuku was sent to tribal council after Tavua beat them for immunity as well.

JT was definitely in trouble as he had some issues with Michaela, but he also found an immunity idol…

So who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Game Changers…