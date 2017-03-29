The Academy Will Still Use PwC Account Firm Despite Best Picture Mistake

The Academy just announced that they will continue to use accounting firm PwC, despite the Best Picture error at the Oscars ceremony earlier this year.

The organization’s board of governors decided to retain the services of the firm, which they have been working with since 1934.

“Heading into our 84th year working with PwC, a partnership that is important to the Academy, we’ve been unsparing in our assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm was unacceptable,” President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement.

It was previously noted they will not welcome the two specific accounts involved in the mishap.

The Academy also revealed that safeguards will be introduced to avoid a repeat at next year’s show.

This includes adding a third balloting leader privy to the results seated in the control room, rehearsals for accountants and a ban on social media devices.