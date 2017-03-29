Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 5:31 pm

The Academy Will Still Use PwC Account Firm Despite Best Picture Mistake

The Academy Will Still Use PwC Account Firm Despite Best Picture Mistake

The Academy just announced that they will continue to use accounting firm PwC, despite the Best Picture error at the Oscars ceremony earlier this year.

The organization’s board of governors decided to retain the services of the firm, which they have been working with since 1934.

“Heading into our 84th year working with PwC, a partnership that is important to the Academy, we’ve been unsparing in our assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm was unacceptable,” President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement.

It was previously noted they will not welcome the two specific accounts involved in the mishap.

The Academy also revealed that safeguards will be introduced to avoid a repeat at next year’s show.

This includes adding a third balloting leader privy to the results seated in the control room, rehearsals for accountants and a ban on social media devices.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here