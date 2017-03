The Mindy Project's Adam Pally Arrested For Alleged Possession of Marijuana & Cocaine in NYC

Adam Pally was busted by New York City cops this week.

The 35-year-old Mindy Project actor was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana and cocaine possession, according to People.

He was reportedly standing on W. 48th Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night (March 28) when cops saw him smoking marijuana in public from an e-cigarette.

Adam was placed under arrest and during a search, officers also found a small amount of cocaine on his person.

He was charged with two misdemeanors – criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and criminal possession of marijuana. He has a June court date.