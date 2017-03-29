Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:27 pm

Tyga Goes Shopping with Scott Disick After Blac Chyna Accuses Him Of Not Paying Child Support

Tyga Goes Shopping with Scott Disick After Blac Chyna Accuses Him Of Not Paying Child Support

Tyga seems totally unfazed by ex Blac Chyna‘s allegations of not paying child support for their son King Cairo.

The 27-year-old rapper was spotted out shopping with pal Scott Disick on Wednesday afternoon (March 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier that day, Chyna took to Snapchat to accuse Tyga of not paying child support as well as accusing him of cheating on longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Tyga and Kylie have both stayed mum on the accusations.

tyga goes shopping with scott after chyna accuses him 01

