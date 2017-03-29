Uzo Aduba, Norman Reedus, & Susan Sarandon Attend Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit!

Uzo Aduba and Norman Reedus arrive in style at the 2017 Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit on Tuesday night (March 28) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 36-year-old Orange is the New Black star was joined at the event by Feud star Susan Sarandon, Damarius Lewis, Leslie Jones, Michael Che, Tracy Morgan and wife Megan Wollover, and Bob Saget.

At the event, Tracy, Bob, and Leslie took to the stage to bring laughs and jokes to the audience.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation – who hosted the event – helps provide unforgettable experiences for children facing obstacles.

