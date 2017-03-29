Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 8:25 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Wears Elvis Presley's Eyes On Her Hoodie!

Vanessa Hudgens Wears Elvis Presley's Eyes On Her Hoodie!

Vanessa Hudgens covers her mouth with the cuff of her hoodie while leaving a workout class on Wednesday (March 29) in Los Angeles.

The Powerless actress rocked a bright pink hoodie, which looks like it has Elvis Presley‘s eyes on it.

Psst — don’t forget to tune into an all new Powerless tomorrow night!

In the ep, Emily (Hudgens) tries to deals with Van (Alan Tudyk) stealing credit for her generosity at the office. Um, not cool!

You can watch Powerless on Thursdays @ 8:30PM ET/PT on NBC.
