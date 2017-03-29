Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 9:32 pm

Vin Diesel & 'Fate of the Furious' Cast Surprise CinemaCon 2017 Crowd With Film Screening

Vin Diesel & 'Fate of the Furious' Cast Surprise CinemaCon 2017 Crowd With Film Screening

Some lucky attendees at 2017 CinemaCon got to see the new Furious movie early!

Stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and director F. Gary Gray presented The Fate of the Furious in full to the crowd at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vin Diesel

Also in attendance at CinemaCon that day were Steve Carell (for Despicable Me 3), and Girls Trip stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah.

15+ pictures inside of the Fate of the Furious cast and more at CinemaCon…
Just Jared on Facebook
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 01
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 02
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 03
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 04
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 05
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 06
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 07
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 08
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 09
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 10
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 11
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 12
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 13
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 14
fate furious cast 2017 cinemacon 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CinemaCon, Charlize Theron, F. Gary Gray, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kurt Russell, Ludacris, Queen Latifah, Steve Carell, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here