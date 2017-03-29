Vin Diesel & 'Fate of the Furious' Cast Surprise CinemaCon 2017 Crowd With Film Screening

Some lucky attendees at 2017 CinemaCon got to see the new Furious movie early!

Stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and director F. Gary Gray presented The Fate of the Furious in full to the crowd at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

Also in attendance at CinemaCon that day were Steve Carell (for Despicable Me 3), and Girls Trip stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah.

