Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 8:47 am

Zac Efron & The Rock Debut 'Baywatch's Cadaver Penis Joke Scene At CinemaCon 2017!

Zac Efron & The Rock Debut 'Baywatch's Cadaver Penis Joke Scene At CinemaCon 2017!

Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson debuted some brand new footage from their upcoming Baywatch reboot at 2017 CinemaCon, including one especially shocking scene from the flick.

The 29-year-old actor and Dwayne, 44, were joined by their co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach as they showcased some extended unreleased footage at CinemaCon’s Paramount Pictures Presentation Highlighting Its Summer of 2017 and Beyond panel held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (March 28) in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

In one scene, Zac and Dwayne‘s characters “go to investigate a crime and gather evidence at a hospital morgue. There, Dwayne‘s character tells Zac‘s that he has to check the dead body’s private parts,” according to THR. “He’s forced to lift up the cadaver’s penis in a scene that made the audience gasp. Just then, Dwayne snaps a photo of Zac doing this on his iPhone, and it’s revealed to all be a joke on Zac‘s character.

Baywatch hits theaters on May 26 – We can’t wait to see!


FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Balmain dress.
