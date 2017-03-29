Zac Efron & The Rock Debut 'Baywatch's Cadaver Penis Joke Scene At CinemaCon 2017!

Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson debuted some brand new footage from their upcoming Baywatch reboot at 2017 CinemaCon, including one especially shocking scene from the flick.

The 29-year-old actor and Dwayne, 44, were joined by their co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach as they showcased some extended unreleased footage at CinemaCon’s Paramount Pictures Presentation Highlighting Its Summer of 2017 and Beyond panel held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (March 28) in Las Vegas.

In one scene, Zac and Dwayne‘s characters “go to investigate a crime and gather evidence at a hospital morgue. There, Dwayne‘s character tells Zac‘s that he has to check the dead body’s private parts,” according to THR. “He’s forced to lift up the cadaver’s penis in a scene that made the audience gasp. Just then, Dwayne snaps a photo of Zac doing this on his iPhone, and it’s revealed to all be a joke on Zac‘s character.

Baywatch hits theaters on May 26 – We can’t wait to see!



Being bad is so much more fun! #Baywatch cast at #cinemacon2017 #victorialeeds #BeBaywatch @therock @zacefron @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @thejonbass A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Balmain dress.