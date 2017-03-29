Zac Efron's Apology to Paris Jackson Has Everything to Do With 'High School Musical'

Paris Jackson spoke from the heart of every High School Musical fan out there when she talked about her 10-year-old self’s disappointment in Zac Efron.

Paris stopped by The Tonight Show last week, and she revealed a heartbreak she has been nursing for some time: “The first [concert] that I actively really wanted to see was ‘High School Musical Live,’” she told Jimmy Fallon, but when she went to the performance Zac Efron wasn’t there.

“I was so bummed,” Paris remembered.

Zac feels so bad about the incident that he apologized to Paris on E! News, saying: “I’ll make sure I’m on set next time if you come to visit.”

He even offered her an invitation to the Baywatch premiere!

Yes, please!